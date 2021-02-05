WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.65. 25,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,370. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.62. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.