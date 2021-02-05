WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. 1,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

