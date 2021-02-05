WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,858 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.35. 29,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.