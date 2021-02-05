WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.05. 17,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,766. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

