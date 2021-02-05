WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 10,531 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund comprises 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,915. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

