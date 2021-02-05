WeShow Token Price Hits $0.0044 (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One WeShow Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. WeShow Token has a market cap of $4.86 million and $308,523.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeShow Token Profile

WET is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

