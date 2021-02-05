Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

