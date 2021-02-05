Wedbush Increases Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $175.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.70.

Unity Software stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at $782,998,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

