Wedbush Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,492.32.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,425.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,301.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

