Wedbush Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,470.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $19.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $85.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $95.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,053.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,787.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,648.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

