Wave Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,016 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,203% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 329,986 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $585.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

