Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

WSBF opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $359,668.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,168.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

