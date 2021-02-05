Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) from C$84.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

CVE WFG opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. Waterfront Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07.

Waterfront Capital Corporation provides business advisory and capital market services to public and non-public companies. It also offers reporting and financial, and investment assistance services. The company serves as a strategic partner and provides business advisory services in the areas of venture capital markets, investor relations, initial public offerings and secondary financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public market administration, as well as media and marketing advice.

