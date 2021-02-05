Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WMT traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $402.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.
In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
