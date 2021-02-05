Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $402.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

