Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $104.34 and last traded at $98.45, with a volume of 29100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.