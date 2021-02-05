Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $96.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.