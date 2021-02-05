W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Reduced by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $372.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

