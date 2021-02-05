Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.