Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $153.15 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

