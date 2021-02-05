Voyager Token (VGX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.33 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $584.79 million and $18.33 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 93.7% higher against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00007099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.01274070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.02 or 0.06373830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

