Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

