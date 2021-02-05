Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

