voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading 13.6% Higher

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s share price traded up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $18.00. 148,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 122,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The company has a market cap of $93.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.