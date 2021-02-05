Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $8.28 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 4.7% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.56.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,278 shares of company stock worth $67,169,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $380.02. 3,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $390.07. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.