Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Acquires 869 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS:EZU traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,492 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.