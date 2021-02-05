Vonovia’s (VNNVF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNNVF opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.