Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Trading Up 5.2%

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 2,204,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,688,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Vonage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vonage by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Vonage by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Vonage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.