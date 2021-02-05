Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $313.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 313 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 306.60 ($4.01), with a volume of 218684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.20. The stock has a market cap of £637.17 million and a P/E ratio of 65.31.

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

