Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOD. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

VOD opened at GBX 133.12 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

