Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $13,882,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.