Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSTO. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.