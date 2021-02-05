Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $315.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Shares of VRTS opened at $236.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.73. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

