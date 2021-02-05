Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

VIRC stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

