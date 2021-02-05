Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.58.

VIPS opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

