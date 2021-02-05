Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of VCISY opened at $24.24 on Friday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

