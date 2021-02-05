Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Receives $55.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 8.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIE opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.43. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

