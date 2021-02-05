Vicus Capital Sells 21 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Shopify were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 64.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 960.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 104.9% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,617,000 after buying an additional 96,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,260.87 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,170.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,048.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.11, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

