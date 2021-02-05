Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 1,681 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $276.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $294.74.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,613 shares of company stock valued at $59,781,478. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.