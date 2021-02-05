Vicus Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

ZTS opened at $157.13 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

