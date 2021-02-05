Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,769,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

ACWV stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04.

