Vicus Capital Acquires 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $340.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Insiders have sold a total of 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.