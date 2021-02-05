Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 345,948 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345,948 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Newmont worth $106,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

