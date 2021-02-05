Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 244,923 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244,923 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $109,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.66 and its 200 day moving average is $175.54.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

