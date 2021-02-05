Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 189,406 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 189,406 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.18% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $117,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

