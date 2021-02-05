Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Tyler Technologies worth $112,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL opened at $424.90 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.82.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

