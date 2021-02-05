Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 60,463 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Zendesk worth $114,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,198 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $87,161,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $66,376,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.