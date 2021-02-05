Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 104,731 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.63% of UMB Financial worth $120,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $77.49 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $665,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00. Insiders have sold 24,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.