Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $124,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,693,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

