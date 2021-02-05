Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 70,898 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.73% of Valmont Industries worth $101,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 57.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 55.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 99,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

VMI opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $217.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,811.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

