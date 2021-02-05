VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 404,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

